Exp_CronexChaikin - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
3634
(24)
exp_cronexchaikin.mq5 (15.27 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
tradealgorithms.mqh (120.73 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
cronexchaikin.mq5 (14.19 KB) view
The Exp_CronexChaikin EA is based on the signals generated by the CronexChaikin oscillator.

The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in cloud color of the indicator.

For a correct operation of the EA, place the compiled indicator file CronexChaikin.ex5 to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Figure 1 The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Testing results for 2013 at USDCAD H4:

Figure 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2407

