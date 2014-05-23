CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Horizontal line for max/min prices of the last 2 years - indicator for MetaTrader 5

A user asked for an example code on how to draw an horizontal line for maximum and minimum prices of the last 2 years, see https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/21396

Example code on how to draw an horizontal line for maximum and minimum prices of the last 2 years.

