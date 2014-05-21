CodeBaseSections
Channel Trailing - expert for MetaTrader 5

Andrey Litvichenko | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
9286
Rating:
(52)
Published:
Updated:
chtrailing.mq5 (10.3 KB) view
The EA for trailing along a price channel.

Tightening trailing and removal of pending orders according to a symbol, where the EA is launched, are added.

The EA for trailing along a price channel.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11350

