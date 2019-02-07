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USDX_Slope - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator USDX vs Slope Direction Line is an information and signal indicator. It compares the line directions of two indicators, USDX and Slope Direction Line, and shows in a separate window the colored signal pointers, the color of which corresponds with the match/mismatch of the directions of Slope Direction Line and USDX.
It has five adjustable parameters:
- SDL Period - Slope Direction Line calculation period
- SDL Method - Slope Direction Line calculation method
- SDL Applied price - Slope Direction Line calculation price
- USDX slope shift - shift between the two data points to identify the direction of the USDX line
- USDX reverce - chart reverse of USDX (Yes/No)
- If the lines of USDX and Slope Direction Line are directed upwards:
- the green signal pointer is set
- If the lines of USDX and Slope Direction Line are directed downwards:
- the red signal pointer is set
- In any other case, the gray signal pointer is placed.
Slope Direction Line and USDX are not required to be in the terminal, since they are calculated by the indicator independently.
Indicator USDX is calculated by Close prices
Fig. 1. USDX vs Slope Direction Line, USDX reverce = Yes, chart scale = 2
Fig. 2. USDX vs Slope Direction Line, USDX reverce = Yes, chart scale = 3
Fig. 3. USDX vs Slope Direction Line + USDX + Slope Direction Line, USDX reverce = Yes, chart scale = 2
Fig.4. USDX vs Slope Direction Line + USDX + Slope Direction Line, USDX reverce = Yes, chart scale = 3
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23411
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