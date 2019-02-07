Indicator USDX vs Slope Direction Line is an information and signal indicator. It compares the line directions of two indicators, USDX and Slope Direction Line, and shows in a separate window the colored signal pointers, the color of which corresponds with the match/mismatch of the directions of Slope Direction Line and USDX.

It has five adjustable parameters:

SDL Period - Slope Direction Line calculation period

- Slope Direction Line calculation period SDL Method - Slope Direction Line calculation method

- Slope Direction Line calculation method SDL Applied price - Slope Direction Line calculation price

- Slope Direction Line calculation price USDX slope shift - shift between the two data points to identify the direction of the USDX line

- shift between the two data points to identify the direction of the USDX line USDX reverce - chart reverse of USDX (Yes/No)