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Indicators

Dynamic_Trend_MTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Indicator Multi timeframe Dynamic Trend is the multi-timframe Dynamic Trend indicator. It displays the data of three indicators Dynamic Trend from different timeframes on the current chart.

It has six adjustable parameters:

  • Period - Dynamic Trend calculation period
  • Percent - Dynamic Trend "strengthening percentage"
  • Drawing mode - drawing mode
    • Steps - by steps
    • Slope - by sloping lines
  • First DT timeframe - timeframe of the first Dynamic Trend
  • Second DT timeframe - timeframe of the second Dynamic Trend
  • Third DT timeframe - timeframe of the third Dynamic Trend

Signal indicator Dynamic Trend draws a two-color trend direction line and places signal pointers.
To filter the indicator signals, it is recommended to use confirmation signals, such as support/resistance levels.

Fig. 1. Multi timeframe Dynamic Trend, Drawing mode = Steps


Fig. 2. Multi timeframe Dynamic Trend, Drawing mode = Slope

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23412

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