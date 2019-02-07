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Dynamic_Trend_MTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator Multi timeframe Dynamic Trend is the multi-timframe Dynamic Trend indicator. It displays the data of three indicators Dynamic Trend from different timeframes on the current chart.
It has six adjustable parameters:
- Period - Dynamic Trend calculation period
- Percent - Dynamic Trend "strengthening percentage"
- Drawing mode - drawing mode
- Steps - by steps
- Slope - by sloping lines
- First DT timeframe - timeframe of the first Dynamic Trend
- Second DT timeframe - timeframe of the second Dynamic Trend
- Third DT timeframe - timeframe of the third Dynamic Trend
Signal indicator Dynamic Trend draws a two-color trend direction line and places signal pointers.
To filter the indicator signals, it is recommended to use confirmation signals, such as support/resistance levels.
Fig. 1. Multi timeframe Dynamic Trend, Drawing mode = Steps
Fig. 2. Multi timeframe Dynamic Trend, Drawing mode = Slope
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23412
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