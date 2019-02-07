Indicator Multi timeframe Dynamic Trend is the multi-timframe Dynamic Trend indicator. It displays the data of three indicators Dynamic Trend from different timeframes on the current chart.

It has six adjustable parameters:

Period - Dynamic Trend calculation period

- Dynamic Trend calculation period Percent - Dynamic Trend "strengthening percentage"

- Dynamic Trend "strengthening percentage" Drawing mode - drawing mode

- drawing mode Steps - by steps

- by steps

Slope - by sloping lines

- by sloping lines First DT timeframe - timeframe of the first Dynamic Trend

- timeframe of the first Dynamic Trend Second DT timeframe - timeframe of the second Dynamic Trend

- timeframe of the second Dynamic Trend Third DT timeframe - timeframe of the third Dynamic Trend