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Indicators

Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_Volatility_Volume_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский Español
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10136
Rating:
(13)
Published:
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Indicator Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_Volatility_Volume with the timeframe selection option in its input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // The indicator chart period (timeframe)

For the indicator to operate, indicator Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_Volatility_Volume.ex5 should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.


Fig. 1. Indicator Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_Volatility_Volume_HTF.

Fig.1. Indicator Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_Volatility_Volume_HTF.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23405

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