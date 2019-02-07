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Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_Volatility_Volume_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_Volatility_Volume with the timeframe selection option in its input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // The indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to operate, indicator Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_Volatility_Volume.ex5 should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig.1. Indicator Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_Volatility_Volume_HTF.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23405
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