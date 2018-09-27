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Indicators

Slope_Direction_Line - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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The Slope Direction Line indicator is displayed as a colored moving average line indicating the average market movement direction.

The indicator has three input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • Method - calculation method;
  • Applied price - price used for calculations.

Calculations:

SDL = MA(Vector, Sqrt(Period), Method)

where:

Vector = 2*MA2 - MA
MA2 - MA(Applied price, Period/2, Method)
MA - MA(Applied price, Period, Method)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21674

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