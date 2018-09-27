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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Slope_Direction_Line - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Slope Direction Line indicator is displayed as a colored moving average line indicating the average market movement direction.
The indicator has three input parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- Method - calculation method;
- Applied price - price used for calculations.
Calculations:
SDL = MA(Vector, Sqrt(Period), Method)
where:
Vector = 2*MA2 - MA MA2 - MA(Applied price, Period/2, Method) MA - MA(Applied price, Period, Method)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21674
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