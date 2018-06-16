Indicator USDX shows the USD index.

Calculations: USDX = 50.14348112 × EURUSD-0.576 × USDJPY0.136 × GBPUSD-0.119 × USDCAD0.091 × USDSEK0.042 × USDCHF0.036

The indicator has two input parameters:

Applied price - the calculation price;

- the calculation price; Reverse - reverse of the calculated index chart.

Please note that for the indicator to work, the following currency pairs must be available on the server: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDSEK, and USDCHF. If any of them is unavailable, the indicator will be calculated incorrectly.