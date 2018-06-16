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Indicators

USDX - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
USDX.mq5 (18.64 KB) view
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Indicator USDX shows the USD index.

Calculations:

USDX = 50.14348112 × EURUSD-0.576 × USDJPY0.136 × GBPUSD-0.119 × USDCAD0.091 × USDSEK0.042 × USDCHF0.036

The indicator has two input parameters:

  • Applied price - the calculation price;
  • Reverse - reverse of the calculated index chart.
Please note that for the indicator to work, the following currency pairs must be available on the server: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDSEK, and USDCHF. If any of them is unavailable, the indicator will be calculated incorrectly.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20562

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