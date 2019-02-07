Indicator Float_Pivot_Smoothed_Digit_System with the timeframe selection option in its input parameters

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H4 ;

For the indicator to operate, indicator Float_Pivot_Smoothed_Digit_System.ex5 should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.









Fig.1. Float_Pivot_Smoothed_Digit_System_HTF.