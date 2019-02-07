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3_in_1_Stochastic - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator 3 in 1 MTF Stochastic with MA Smoothing options represents three stochastics in one with smoothing options and signal pointers.
It has 24 adjustable parameters:
- First Stochastic %K period - first stochastic %K line calculation period
- First Stochastic %D period - first stochastic %D line calculation period
- First Stochastic slowing - first stochastic slowing calculation period
- First Stochastic %K smoothing type - first stochastic %K line smoothing type
- Simple - simple smoothing
- Exponential - exponential smoothing
- Fast - fast smoothing
- First Stochastic %D smoothing type - first stochastic %D line smoothing type
- Simple - simple smoothing
- Exponential - exponential smoothing
- Second Stochastic timeframe - second stochastic timeframe
- Second Stochastic %K period - second stochastic %K line calculation period
- Second Stochastic %D period - second stochastic %D line calculation period
- Second Stochastic slowing - second stochastic slowing calculation period
- Second Stochastic %K smoothing type - second stochastic %K line smoothing type
- Simple - simple smoothing
- Exponential - exponential smoothing
- Fast - fast smoothing
- Second Stochastic %D smoothing type - second stochastic %D line smoothing type
- Simple - simple smoothing
- Exponential - exponential smoothing
- Third Stochastic timeframe - third stochstic timeframe
- Third Stochastic %K period - third stochastic %K line calculation period
- Third Stochastic %D period - third stochastic %D line calculation period
- Third Stochastic slowing - third stochastic slowing calculation period
- Third Stochastic %K smoothing type - third stochastic %K smoothing type
- Simple - simple smoothing
- Exponential - exponential smoothing
- Fast - fast smoothing
- Third Stochastic %D smoothing type - third stochastic %D line smoothing type
- Simple - simple smoothing
- Exponential - exponential smoothing
- Overbought - overbought level
- Oversold - oversold level
- Bigger timeframes drawing mode - drawing mode for the data of the stochastics from larger timeframes
- Steps - by steps
- Slope - by sloping lines
- Show clouds - display the cloud between the main and the signal lines of the stochastics from larger timeframes (Yes/No)
- Show alerts - show signal alerts
- Send mail - send e-mail notifications
- Send push - send push notification to your mobile device
The data of the first stochastic are always displayed from the current timeframe. The data of the second and the third stochastic can be displayed from the specified timeframes, but no smaller than the timeframe of the current chart.
- At crossing the main and the signal lines of the first stochastic upwards and if the %K line is above the %D line of the stochastics from larger timeframes,
the signal up-pointer is placed.
- At crossing the main and the signal lines of the first stochastic downwards and if the %K line is below the %D line of the stochastics from larger timeframes,
the signal down-pointer is placed.
Fig. 1. 3 in 1 MTF Stochastic, Bigger timeframes drawing mode = Steps
Fig. 2. 3 in 1 MTF Stochastic, Bigger timeframes drawing mode = Slope
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23413
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