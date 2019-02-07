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iCCI iRSI - expert for MetaTrader 5

Inovance | English Русский Español
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
9171
Rating:
(20)
Published:
iCCI iRSI.mq5 (76.03 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
CCI Color Levels.mq5 (16.7 KB) view
RSI Custom Smoothing.mq5 (10.41 KB) view
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Idea by: Inovance

mq5 code by: barabashkakvn

The EA trades on two custom indicators, CCI Color Levels and RSI Custom Smoothing

iCCI iRSI

The EA only operates when a new bar appears. Number of positions is not limited. Reverse of trading singals is available.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23404

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