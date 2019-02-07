Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
iCCI iRSI - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 9171
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Idea by: Inovance
mq5 code by: barabashkakvn
The EA trades on two custom indicators, CCI Color Levels and RSI Custom Smoothing
The EA only operates when a new bar appears. Number of positions is not limited. Reverse of trading singals is available.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23404
Indicator of Murrey levels in indicator buffers with the added visual text information on those levels, calculating the levels on a timeframe specified in the inputsMurrey_Math_Lv
Indicator of Murrey levels in indicator buffers with the added visual text information on those levels
Indicator Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_Volatility_Volume with the timeframe selection option in its input parametersFloat_Pivot_Smoothed_Digit_System_HTF
Indicator Float_Pivot_Smoothed_Digit_System with the timeframe selection option in its input parameters