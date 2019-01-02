The following settings are now available as input parameters:





What is the purpose of the above updates: now, indicator levels and colors can be managed from within the Expert Advisor. This feature is especially useful during visual testing. For example, non-standard levels are set in the EA: 35 and 75. When using the RSI Custom Smoothing in the visual testing mode, the levels of 35 and 75 will be displayed on the chart.

Indicator buffer smoothing has been added. Smoothing is performed though a Simple averaging method with the period of 6.

An example of creating an indicator handle in the EA: