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Indicators

RSI Custom Smoothing - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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The following settings are now available as input parameters:

  • color of the indicator main line
  • width of the indicator main line
  • values of the two indicator levels

RSI Custom Smoothing

What is the purpose of the above updates: now, indicator levels and colors can be managed from within the Expert Advisor. This feature is especially useful during visual testing. For example, non-standard levels are set in the EA: 35 and 75. When using the RSI Custom Smoothing in the visual testing mode, the levels of 35 and 75 will be displayed on the chart.

Indicator buffer smoothing has been added. Smoothing is performed though a Simple averaging method with the period of 6.

An example of creating an indicator handle in the EA:

//--- create handle of the indicator iRSI
   handle_iCustom=iCustom(m_symbol.Name(),Period(),"RSI Custom Smoothing",Inp_RSI_Period,
                          Inp_RSI_Color,Inp_RSI_Width,Inp_RSI_Level1,Inp_RSI_Level2);
//--- if the handle is not created 
   if(handle_iCustom==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- tell about the failure and output the error code 
      PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iRSI indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",
                  m_symbol.Name(),
                  EnumToString(Period()),
                  GetLastError());
      //--- the indicator is stopped early 
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }

 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23156

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