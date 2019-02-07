Indicator of Murrey levels in indicator buffers with the added visual text information on those levels, calculating the levels on a timeframe specified in the inputs.

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe= PERIOD_D1 ; input int CalculationPeriod= 64 ; input int StepBack= 0 ; input int FontSize= 8 ; input type_font FontType=Font7; input string LableSirname= "Murrey_Math_Lv" ;

The indicator uses the class of library GetFontName.mqh (to be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include).

For the indicator to operate, indicator Murrey_Math_Lv.ex5 should be in the terminal_directory\MQL5\Indicators folder .







Fig. 1. Indicator MurreyMathFixPeriod_Lv