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MurreyMathFixPeriod_Lv - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator of Murrey levels in indicator buffers with the added visual text information on those levels, calculating the levels on a timeframe specified in the inputs.
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS | //+----------------------------------------------+ input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_D1; //Indicator timeframe for calculating the levels input int CalculationPeriod=64; //P calculation period input int StepBack=0; input int FontSize=8; //font size input type_font FontType=Font7; //font type input string LableSirname="Murrey_Math_Lv"; //First part of the graphical objects names
The indicator uses the class of library GetFontName.mqh (to be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include).
For the indicator to operate, indicator Murrey_Math_Lv.ex5 should be in the terminal_directory\MQL5\Indicators folder .
Fig. 1. Indicator MurreyMathFixPeriod_Lv
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23403
Indicator of Murrey levels in indicator buffers with the added visual text information on those levelsFitFul 13
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