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Indicators

MurreyMathFixPeriod_Lv - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский Español
Views:
8410
Rating:
(12)
Published:
\MQL5\Include\
GetFontName.mqh (5.18 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
Murrey_Math_Lv.mq5 (44.57 KB) view
MurreyMathFixPeriod_Lv.mq5 (33.83 KB) view
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Indicator of Murrey levels in indicator buffers with the added visual text information on those levels, calculating the levels on a timeframe specified in the inputs.

//+----------------------------------------------+ 
//|  INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS                  |
//+----------------------------------------------+ 
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_D1;   //Indicator timeframe for calculating the levels
input int CalculationPeriod=64;              //P calculation period
input int StepBack=0;
input int    FontSize=8;                     //font size
input type_font FontType=Font7;              //font type
input string  LableSirname="Murrey_Math_Lv"; //First part of the graphical objects names

The indicator uses the class of library GetFontName.mqh (to be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include).

For the indicator to operate, indicator Murrey_Math_Lv.ex5 should be in the terminal_directory\MQL5\Indicators folder .

Fig. 1. Indicator MurreyMathFixPeriod_Lv

Fig. 1. Indicator MurreyMathFixPeriod_Lv

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23403

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