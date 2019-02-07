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Indicators

Murrey_Math_Lv - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский Español
Views:
7908
Rating:
(13)
Published:
\MQL5\Include\
GetFontName.mqh (5.18 KB) view
Murrey_Math_Lv.mq5 (44.57 KB) view
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Real author:

Vladislav Goshkov

Indicator of Murrey levels in indicator buffers with the added visual text information on those levels.

The indicator uses the class of library GetFontName.mqh (should be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include).

Fig. 1. Indicator Murrey_Math_Lv

Fig. 1. Indicator Murrey_Math_Lv

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23401

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