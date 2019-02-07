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Murrey_Math_Lv - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
Vladislav Goshkov
Indicator of Murrey levels in indicator buffers with the added visual text information on those levels.
The indicator uses the class of library GetFontName.mqh (should be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include).
Fig. 1. Indicator Murrey_Math_Lv
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23401
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