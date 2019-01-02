The "Multi Time Frame Power Weighted Moving Average" indicator shows the power-weighted moving average value of different timeframes. data of three PWMAs of different timeframes are displayed on the price chart.

It has six input parameters:

Period - calculation period

- calculation period Power

Drawing mode - indicator drawing type

- indicator drawing type Steps - as a ladder

- as a ladder

Slope - sloping lines

- sloping lines First PWMA timeframe - the timeframe of the first PWMA

- the timeframe of the first PWMA Second PWMA timeframe - the timeframe of the second PWMA

- the timeframe of the second PWMA Third PWMA timeframe - the timeframe of the third PWMA

Fig.1. Multi Time Frame Power Weighted Moving Average; H4, H8 and H12 data on the H1 chart, Drawing mode = Steps





Fig.2. Multi Time Frame Power Weighted Moving Average; H4, H8 and H12 data on the H1 chart, Drawing mode = Slope