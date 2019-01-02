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PWMA_MTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The "Multi Time Frame Power Weighted Moving Average" indicator shows the power-weighted moving average value of different timeframes. data of three PWMAs of different timeframes are displayed on the price chart.
It has six input parameters:
- Period - calculation period
- Power
- Drawing mode - indicator drawing type
- Steps - as a ladder
- Slope - sloping lines
- First PWMA timeframe - the timeframe of the first PWMA
- Second PWMA timeframe - the timeframe of the second PWMA
- Third PWMA timeframe - the timeframe of the third PWMA
Fig.1. Multi Time Frame Power Weighted Moving Average; H4, H8 and H12 data on the H1 chart, Drawing mode = Steps
Fig.2. Multi Time Frame Power Weighted Moving Average; H4, H8 and H12 data on the H1 chart, Drawing mode = Slope
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23328
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