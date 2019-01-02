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Indicators

PWMA_MTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
PWMA_MTF.mq5 (23.89 KB) view
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The "Multi Time Frame Power Weighted Moving Average" indicator shows the power-weighted moving average value of different timeframes. data of three PWMAs of different timeframes are displayed on the price chart.

It has six input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Power
  • Drawing mode - indicator drawing type
    • Steps - as a ladder
    • Slope - sloping lines
  • First PWMA timeframe - the timeframe of the first PWMA
  • Second PWMA timeframe - the timeframe of the second PWMA
  • Third PWMA timeframe - the timeframe of the third PWMA

Fig.1. Multi Time Frame Power Weighted Moving Average; H4, H8 and H12 data on the H1 chart, Drawing mode = Steps


Fig.2. Multi Time Frame Power Weighted Moving Average; H4, H8 and H12 data on the H1 chart, Drawing mode = Slope

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23328

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