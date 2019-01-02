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Indicators

Stalin_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Published:
\MQL5\Indicators\
Stalin.mq5 (19.47 KB) view
Stalin_HTF.mq5 (21.45 KB) view
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The Stalin indicator with the ability to change the indicator timeframe using input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // The indicator chart period (timeframe)

For the indicator to operate, the Stalin.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.


Fig.1. The Stalin_HTF indicator.

Fig.1. The Stalin_HTF indicator.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23331

SVSI_MTF SVSI_MTF

Multi timeframe Slow Volume Strength Index

PWMA_MTF PWMA_MTF

Multi Time Frame Power Weighted Moving Average

Stalin_NRTR Stalin_NRTR

The Stalin indicator in the form of NRTR.

Stalin_NRTR_HTF Stalin_NRTR_HTF

Indicator Stalin_NRTR with the timeframe selection option in its input parameters