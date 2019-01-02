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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Stalin_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Stalin indicator with the ability to change the indicator timeframe using input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // The indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to operate, the Stalin.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig.1. The Stalin_HTF indicator.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23331
SVSI_MTF
Multi timeframe Slow Volume Strength IndexPWMA_MTF
Multi Time Frame Power Weighted Moving Average
Stalin_NRTR
The Stalin indicator in the form of NRTR.Stalin_NRTR_HTF
Indicator Stalin_NRTR with the timeframe selection option in its input parameters