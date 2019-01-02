Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
SVSI_MTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6129
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
"Multi timeframe Slow Volume Strength Index" shows data of three SVSI indicators from different timeframes on the current chart.
The indicator has nine adjustable parameters:
- EMA period - EMA SVSI calculation period
- Smoothing - SVSI smoothing period
- Overbought - overbought level
- Middle - middle line
- Oversold - oversold level
- Drawing mode - indicator drawing type
- Steps - as a ladder
- Slope - sloping lines
- First SVSI timeframe - the timeframe of the first SVSI
- Second SVSI timeframe - the timeframe of the second SVSI
- Third SVSI timeframe - the timeframe of the third SVSI
Fig.1. Multi timeframe Slow Volume Strength Index; H4, H8 and H12 data on the H1 chart; Drawing mode = Steps
Fig.2. Multi timeframe Slow Volume Strength Index; H4, H8 and H12 data on the H1 chart; Drawing mode = Slope
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23329
Stalin_HTF
The Stalin indicator with the ability to change the indicator timeframe using input parametersStalin_NRTR
The Stalin indicator in the form of NRTR.