CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

SVSI_MTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6129
Rating:
(10)
Published:
SVSI_MTF.mq5 (35.33 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

"Multi timeframe Slow Volume Strength Index" shows data of three SVSI indicators from different timeframes on the current chart.

The indicator has nine adjustable parameters:

  • EMA period - EMA SVSI calculation period
  • Smoothing - SVSI smoothing period
  • Overbought - overbought level
  • Middle - middle line
  • Oversold - oversold level
  • Drawing mode - indicator drawing type
    • Steps - as a ladder
    • Slope - sloping lines
  • First SVSI timeframe - the timeframe of the first SVSI
  • Second SVSI timeframe - the timeframe of the second SVSI
  • Third SVSI timeframe - the timeframe of the third SVSI

Fig.1. Multi timeframe Slow Volume Strength Index; H4, H8 and H12 data on the H1 chart; Drawing mode = Steps


Fig.2. Multi timeframe Slow Volume Strength Index; H4, H8 and H12 data on the H1 chart; Drawing mode = Slope


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23329

PWMA_MTF PWMA_MTF

Multi Time Frame Power Weighted Moving Average

MTF_RSI MTF_RSI

The Multi timeframes RSI indicator

Stalin_HTF Stalin_HTF

The Stalin indicator with the ability to change the indicator timeframe using input parameters

Stalin_NRTR Stalin_NRTR

The Stalin indicator in the form of NRTR.