"Multi timeframe Slow Volume Strength Index" shows data of three SVSI indicators from different timeframes on the current chart.

The indicator has nine adjustable parameters:

EMA period - EMA SVSI calculation period



- EMA SVSI calculation period Smoothing - SVSI smoothing period

- SVSI smoothing period Overbought - overbought level

- overbought level Middle - middle line

- middle line Oversold - oversold level

- oversold level Drawing mode - indicator drawing type

- indicator drawing type Steps - as a ladder

- as a ladder

Slope - sloping lines

- sloping lines First SVSI timeframe - the timeframe of the first SVSI

- the timeframe of the first SVSI Second SVSI timeframe - the timeframe of the second SVSI

- the timeframe of the second SVSI Third SVSI timeframe - the timeframe of the third SVSI