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MACD Cleaner - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
8046
Rating:
(26)
Published:
MACD Cleaner.mq5 (72.93 KB) view
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Idea by Artem Titarenko

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn

The Expert Advisor trades using the iMACD (Moving Average  Convergence/Divergence, MACD) indicator signals.

Signal generation rules:

   if(macd_main[3]>=macd_main[2] && macd_main[2]>=macd_main[1])
      m_need_open_buy=true;
   if(macd_main[3]<=macd_main[2] && macd_main[2]<=macd_main[1])
      m_need_open_sell=true;

The EA only operates when a new bar appears (this applies both to trailing and signal generation).

MACD Cleaner

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23325

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