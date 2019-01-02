MACD Cleaner

Idea by Artem Titarenko

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn

The Expert Advisor trades using the iMACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD) indicator signals.

Signal generation rules:

if (macd_main[ 3 ]>=macd_main[ 2 ] && macd_main[ 2 ]>=macd_main[ 1 ]) m_need_open_buy= true ; if (macd_main[ 3 ]<=macd_main[ 2 ] && macd_main[ 2 ]<=macd_main[ 1 ]) m_need_open_sell= true ;

The EA only operates when a new bar appears (this applies both to trailing and signal generation).



