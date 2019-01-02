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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MACD Cleaner - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 8046
- Rating:
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- Published:
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Idea by Artem Titarenko
mq5 code author - barabashkakvn
The Expert Advisor trades using the iMACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD) indicator signals.
Signal generation rules:
if(macd_main[3]>=macd_main[2] && macd_main[2]>=macd_main[1]) m_need_open_buy=true; if(macd_main[3]<=macd_main[2] && macd_main[2]<=macd_main[1]) m_need_open_sell=true;
The EA only operates when a new bar appears (this applies both to trailing and signal generation).
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23325
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