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Indicators

MTF_RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
MTF_RSI.mq5 (24.42 KB) view
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The "Multi timeframes RSI" oscillator shows data of three RSI indicators from different timeframes on the current one.

It has seven input parameters:

  • RSI period - RSI calculation period
  • Overbought - overbought level
  • Oversold - oversold level
  • Drawing mode - indicator drawing type
    • Steps - as a ladder
    • Slope - sloping lines
  • First RSI timeframe - the timeframe of the first RSI
  • Second RSI timeframe - the timeframe of the second RSI
  • Third RSI timeframe - the timeframe of the third RSI

Fig.1. Multi timeframes RSI, H8, H12 and D1 data on the H1 chart, Drawing mode = Steps


Fig.2. Multi timeframes RSI, H8, H12 and D1 data on the H1 chart, Drawing mode = Slope


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23327

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