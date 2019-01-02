The "Multi timeframes RSI" oscillator shows data of three RSI indicators from different timeframes on the current one.

It has seven input parameters:

RSI period - RSI calculation period

- RSI calculation period Overbought - overbought level

- overbought level Oversold - oversold level

- oversold level Drawing mode - indicator drawing type

- indicator drawing type Steps - as a ladder

- as a ladder

Slope - sloping lines

- sloping lines First RSI timeframe - the timeframe of the first RSI

- the timeframe of the first RSI Second RSI timeframe - the timeframe of the second RSI

- the timeframe of the second RSI Third RSI timeframe - the timeframe of the third RSI