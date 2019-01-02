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ColorAutoFibAutoTrend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The AutoFibAutoTrend indicator, in which you can change colors and the values of horizontal Fibonacci levels.
//+------------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+------------------------------------------------+ //---- Input parameters of the ZigZag input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6; // ZigZag indicator timeframe for calculation input int ExtDepth=12; input int ExtDeviation=5; input int ExtBackstep=3; //---- indicator display settings input string Sirname="AutoFibAutoTrend"; // Name for the indicator labels input bool ShowFib=true; input color FiboColor=clrGray; //Fibo color //---- input double FiboLevel1 = 0.0; //value of Fibo level 1 input color Color_Level1 = clrRed; //color of Fibo level 1 input double FiboLevel2 = 0.236; //value of Fibo level 2 input color Color_Level2 = clrDarkViolet; //color of Fibo level 2 input double FiboLevel3 = 0.382; //value of Fibo level 3 input color Color_Level3 = clrOrange; //color of Fibo level 3 input double FiboLevel4 = 0.500; //value of Fibo level 4 input color Color_Level4 = clrMagenta; //color of Fibo level 4 input double FiboLevel5 = 0.618; //value of Fibo level 5 input color Color_Level5 = clrBlue; //color of Fibo level 5 input double FiboLevel6 = 1.000; //value of Fibo level 6 input color Color_Level6 = clrRed; //color of Fibo level 6 input double FiboLevel7 = 1.236; //value of Fibo level 7 input color Color_Level7 = clrDarkViolet; //color of Fibo level 7 input double FiboLevel8 = 1.382; //value of Fibo level 8 input color Color_Level8 = clrOrange; //color of Fibo level 8 input double FiboLevel9 = 1.500; //value of Fibo level 9 input color Color_Level9 = clrMagenta; //color of Fibo level 9 input double FiboLevel10 = 1.618; //value of Fibo level 10 input color Color_Level10 = clrBlue; //color of Fibo level 10 input double FiboLevel11 = 2.000; //value of Fibo level 11 input color Color_Level11 = clrRed; //color of Fibo level 11 //---- input bool ShowFibFan=true; input color FibFanColor=clrMediumSeaGreen; input uint FibFanSize=1; //---- input bool ShowTrend=true; input color TrendColor=clrBlue; input uint TrendSize=5;
For the indicator to operate, add to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators the compiled indicator file ZigZag_NK_Color.ex5.
Fig.1. The ColorAutoFibAutoTrend indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23293
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