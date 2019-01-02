The AutoFibAutoTrend indicator, in which you can change colors and the values of horizontal Fibonacci levels.

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe= PERIOD_H6 ; input int ExtDepth= 12 ; input int ExtDeviation= 5 ; input int ExtBackstep= 3 ; input string Sirname= "AutoFibAutoTrend" ; input bool ShowFib= true ; input color FiboColor= clrGray ; input double FiboLevel1 = 0.0 ; input color Color_Level1 = clrRed ; input double FiboLevel2 = 0.236 ; input color Color_Level2 = clrDarkViolet ; input double FiboLevel3 = 0.382 ; input color Color_Level3 = clrOrange ; input double FiboLevel4 = 0.500 ; input color Color_Level4 = clrMagenta ; input double FiboLevel5 = 0.618 ; input color Color_Level5 = clrBlue ; input double FiboLevel6 = 1.000 ; input color Color_Level6 = clrRed ; input double FiboLevel7 = 1.236 ; input color Color_Level7 = clrDarkViolet ; input double FiboLevel8 = 1.382 ; input color Color_Level8 = clrOrange ; input double FiboLevel9 = 1.500 ; input color Color_Level9 = clrMagenta ; input double FiboLevel10 = 1.618 ; input color Color_Level10 = clrBlue ; input double FiboLevel11 = 2.000 ; input color Color_Level11 = clrRed ; input bool ShowFibFan= true ; input color FibFanColor= clrMediumSeaGreen ; input uint FibFanSize= 1 ; input bool ShowTrend= true ; input color TrendColor= clrBlue ; input uint TrendSize= 5 ;

For the indicator to operate, add to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators the compiled indicator file ZigZag_NK_Color.ex5.







Fig.1. The ColorAutoFibAutoTrend indicator

