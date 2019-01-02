Two identical trading systems (for long and short deals) based on the ColorMaRsi-Trigger indicator signals that can be configured in different ways within a single EA with an ability to change the volume of a forthcoming trade depending on the results of the previous trades for this trading system. This EA was obtained by further complicating the Exp_ColorMaRsi-Trigger_Duplex trading system to change the volumes of the positions to be opened.

For this purpose, the blocks of the EA's input parameters have been added:

input uint L_TotalMMTriger= 5 ; input uint L_LossMMTriger= 3 ; input double L_SmallMM= 0.01 ; input double L_MM= 0.1 ; input MarginMode L_MMMode=LOT;

and

input uint S_TotalMMTriger= 5 ; input uint S_LossMMTriger= 3 ; input double S_SmallMM= 0.01 ; input double S_MM= 0.1 ; input MarginMode S_MMMode=LOT;

In case of such inputs and when selecting from the last five trades, three of which are loss-making in a single direction, the EA opens the next trade in the same direction having the volume of 0.01 lot. If there are less than three loss-making trades out of the last five ones, the position volume is 0.1.



For the EA to operate, the compiled file of indicator ColorMaRsi-Trigger.ex5 should be in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters were used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit were not used during the tests.













Fig1. Sample deals on the chart with symmetrical settings.







Test results for AUDUSD H6 over the year 2016:





Fig. 2. Testing results chart.