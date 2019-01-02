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Hoop master - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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8693
Rating:
(34)
Published:
Hoop master.mq5 (61.66 KB) view
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The author of the idea - Yuri

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn

The Expert Advisor uses Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders. The EA performs operations at the emergence of a new bar: if there are no positions, as well as no pending Stop orders, the EA places Buy Stop and Sell Stop at the "Indent" distance. If none of the orders triggers at the next bar, the EA deletes these pending orders and starts anew.

Once any of the pending orders triggers, the remaining order will be deleted. Trailing stop will be applied to the open position. At the same time, the EA will place two additional pending Stop orders with a doubled lot.

Hoop master

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23297

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