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Elders_Safe_Zone_MTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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It has seven input parameters:
- ESZ Period - Safe Zone calculation period
- Stop factor - Safe Zone line shift from the price
- EMA period - EMA calculation period for defining the price direction
- Drawing mode - line drawing mode
- Steps - by steps
- Slope - inclined lines, which connect the values of neighboring bars of specified timeframes
- First ESZ timeframe - the timeframe of the first displayed Elder's Safe Zone
- Second ESZ timeframe - the timeframe of the second displayed Elder's Safe Zone
- Third ESZ timeframe - the timeframe of the third displayed Elder's Safe Zone
Fig.1. Multi timeframe Elder's Safe Zone, Drawing mode = Steps
Fig.2. Multi timeframe Elder's Safe Zone, Drawing mode = Slope
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23291
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