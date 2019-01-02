A simple indicator, which calculates rounded volatility of a financial asset using the High and Low prices of smoothed Heiken_Ashi candlesticks.

An Expert Advisor based on the iMA (Moving Average, MA) and iMACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD) indicators

The Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_VolatilityStep_Alerts indicator with the ability to change the indicator timeframe using input parameters

An alternative to Bollinger Bands® with the color filling inside the channel, drawn as a cloud, with the display of the last values as price labels and the possibility to round the channel levels up to a required number of digits