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Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_VolatilityStep_Alerts - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Original author:
Eva Ruft
The Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_VolatilityStep indicator with the ability to send alerts, emails and push notifications when the indicator breaks through the trigger level specified in the inputs.
Input parameters for activating signals:
input uint AlertLevel=150; // Trigger level input uint NumberofBar=1; // Bar number for the signal input bool SoundON=true; // Enable alerts input uint NumberofAlerts=2; // Number of alerts input bool EMailON=false; // Enable mailing the signal input bool PushON=false; // Enable sending the signal to mobile devices input color AlertLevelColor=clrMagenta; // Trigger level color
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1. Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_VolatilityStep_Alerts. The indicator exceeds the threshold value on the first bar.
Fig.2. Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_VolatilityStep_Alerts. Alert.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23215
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