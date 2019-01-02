The Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_VolatilityStep_Alerts indicator with the ability to change the indicator timeframe using input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H4 ;

For the indicator to operate, the Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_VolatilityStep_Alerts.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.









Fig.1. The Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_VolatilityStep_Alerts_HTF indicator