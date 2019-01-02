Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_VolatilityStep_Alerts_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6168
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_VolatilityStep_Alerts indicator with the ability to change the indicator timeframe using input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // The indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to operate, the Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_VolatilityStep_Alerts.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig.1. The Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_VolatilityStep_Alerts_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23216
The Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_VolatilityStep indicator with the ability to send alerts, emails and push notifications when the indicator breaks through the trigger level specified in the inputs.MACD No Sample
An Expert Advisor based on the iMA (Moving Average, MA) and iMACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD) indicators
An alternative to Bollinger Bands® with the color filling inside the channel, drawn as a cloud, with the display of the last values as price labels and the possibility to round the channel levels up to a required number of digitsFloat_Pivot_Smoothed_Digit
The Float_Pivot_Digit indicator with the smoothing of input timeseries used in calculations. The timeseries smoothing parameters are determined by the indicator input variables