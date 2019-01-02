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Indicators

Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_VolatilityStep_Alerts_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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The Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_VolatilityStep_Alerts indicator with the ability to change the indicator timeframe using input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // The indicator chart period (timeframe)

For the indicator to operate, the Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_VolatilityStep_Alerts.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.


Fig.1. The Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_VolatilityStep_Alerts_HTF indicator

Fig.1. The Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_VolatilityStep_Alerts_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23216

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