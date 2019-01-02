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MACD No Sample - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Idea by Leonid Basis
mq5 code author - barabashkakvn
The Expert Advisor uses the iMA (Moving Average, MA) and iMACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD) indicators.
The MA indicator is used as the trend filter.
Lot can be fixed or dynamic (set in the Money management: Lot OR Risk parameter). Parameter The value for "Money management" sets either lot value or risk percent.
Trailing stop is applied for open positions.
A position opening signal also serves as a signal to close an opposite position.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23210
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