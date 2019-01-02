MACD No Sample

Idea by Leonid Basis

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn

The Expert Advisor uses the iMA (Moving Average, MA) and iMACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD) indicators.

The MA indicator is used as the trend filter.

Lot can be fixed or dynamic (set in the Money management: Lot OR Risk parameter). Parameter The value for "Money management" sets either lot value or risk percent.

Trailing stop is applied for open positions.

A position opening signal also serves as a signal to close an opposite position.



