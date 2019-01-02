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MACD No Sample - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
6763
Rating:
(15)
Published:
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Idea by Leonid Basis

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn

The Expert Advisor uses the iMA (Moving Average, MA) and iMACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD) indicators.

The MA indicator is used as the trend filter. 

Lot can be fixed or dynamic (set in the  Money management: Lot OR Risk parameter). Parameter The value for "Money management" sets either lot value or risk percent.

Trailing stop is applied for open positions.

A position opening signal also serves as a signal to close an opposite position.

MACD No Sample

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23210

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