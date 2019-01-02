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Indicators

Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_VolatilityStep - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Original author:

Eva Ruft

A simple indicator that calculates rounded volatility of a financial asset. Volatility is calculated in points based on the maximum and minimum prices of smoothed Heiken_Ashi candlesticks.

Volatility is calculated as High minus Low of Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed candlesticks. The resulting value is converted into points and rounded according to the coordinate grid step defined by the StartLevel and LevelsStep input values.

//+----------------------------------------------+
//|  INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS                  |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input Smooth_Method     HMA_Method=MODE_JJMA;      // Smoothing method
input uint              HLength=5;                 // Smoothing depth                    
input int               HPhase=100;                // Smoothing parameter,
3//---- for JJMA within the range of -100 ... +100, it influences the quality of the transition process;
//---- for VIDIA it is a CMO period, for AMA it is a slow average period
input int               Shift=0;                   // horizontal indicator shift in bars
input uint              LevelsTotal=20;            // number of levels
input uint              StartLevel=100;            // initial level
input uint              LevelsStep=100;            // distance between levels
input color             LevelsColor=clrDarkOrange; // color of levels

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".


Fig.1. Volatility2Step indicator

Fig.1. Volatility2Step indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23205

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