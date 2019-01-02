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Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_VolatilityStep - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Original author:
Eva Ruft
A simple indicator that calculates rounded volatility of a financial asset. Volatility is calculated in points based on the maximum and minimum prices of smoothed Heiken_Ashi candlesticks.
Volatility is calculated as High minus Low of Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed candlesticks. The resulting value is converted into points and rounded according to the coordinate grid step defined by the StartLevel and LevelsStep input values.
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS | //+----------------------------------------------+ input Smooth_Method HMA_Method=MODE_JJMA; // Smoothing method input uint HLength=5; // Smoothing depth input int HPhase=100; // Smoothing parameter, 3//---- for JJMA within the range of -100 ... +100, it influences the quality of the transition process; //---- for VIDIA it is a CMO period, for AMA it is a slow average period input int Shift=0; // horizontal indicator shift in bars input uint LevelsTotal=20; // number of levels input uint StartLevel=100; // initial level input uint LevelsStep=100; // distance between levels input color LevelsColor=clrDarkOrange; // color of levels
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1. Volatility2Step indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23205
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