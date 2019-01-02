Original author:

Eva Ruft

A simple indicator that calculates rounded volatility of a financial asset. Volatility is calculated in points based on the maximum and minimum prices of smoothed Heiken_Ashi candlesticks.

Volatility is calculated as High minus Low of Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed candlesticks. The resulting value is converted into points and rounded according to the coordinate grid step defined by the StartLevel and LevelsStep input values.

input Smooth_Method HMA_Method=MODE_JJMA; input uint HLength= 5 ; input int HPhase= 100 ; input int Shift= 0 ; input uint LevelsTotal= 20 ; input uint StartLevel= 100 ; input uint LevelsStep= 100 ; input color LevelsColor= clrDarkOrange ;

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".











Fig.1. Volatility2Step indicator