Original author:

Nick A. Zhilin

An alternative to Bollinger Bands® with the color filling inside the channel, drawn as a cloud, with the display of the last values as price labels and the possibility to round the channel levels up to a required number of digits.



input string SirName= "Float_Pivot_Digit" ; input int IPeriod= 100 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE_ IPC=PRICE_MEDIAN_; input int Shift= 0 ; input uint Digit= 2 ; input bool ShowPrice= true ; input color Upper_color= clrTeal ; input color Middle_color= clrBlue ; input color Lower_color= clrMagenta ;

The number of digits to round is set in the input variable Digit:

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 08.02.2008.











Fig.1. The Float_Pivot_Digit indicator