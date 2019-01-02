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Float_Pivot_Digit - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Original author:
Nick A. Zhilin
An alternative to Bollinger Bands® with the color filling inside the channel, drawn as a cloud, with the display of the last values as price labels and the possibility to round the channel levels up to a required number of digits.
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS | //+----------------------------------------------+ input string SirName="Float_Pivot_Digit"; //The first part of the name of graphical objects input int IPeriod=100; //Extremum search period input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE_ IPC=PRICE_MEDIAN_; //Price constant input int Shift=0; //Horizontal indicator shift in bars input uint Digit=2; //Number of digits to round to input bool ShowPrice=true; //Show price labels input color Upper_color=clrTeal; //The color of the upper price label input color Middle_color=clrBlue; //The color of the middle price label input color Lower_color=clrMagenta; //The color of the lower price label
The number of digits to round is set in the input variable Digit:
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 08.02.2008.
Fig.1. The Float_Pivot_Digit indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23217
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