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Indicators

Float_Pivot_Digit - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Original author:

Nick A. Zhilin

An alternative to Bollinger Bands® with the color filling inside the channel, drawn as a cloud, with the display of the last values as price labels and the possibility to round the channel levels up to a required number of digits.

//+----------------------------------------------+
//|  INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS                  |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input string  SirName="Float_Pivot_Digit";          //The first part of the name of graphical objects
input int IPeriod=100;                              //Extremum search period
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE_ IPC=PRICE_MEDIAN_;        //Price constant
input int Shift=0;                                  //Horizontal indicator shift in bars
input uint Digit=2;                                 //Number of digits to round to
input bool ShowPrice=true;                          //Show price labels
input color Upper_color=clrTeal;                    //The color of the upper price label
input color Middle_color=clrBlue;                   //The color of the middle price label
input color Lower_color=clrMagenta;                 //The color of the lower price label

The number of digits to round is set in the input variable Digit:

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 08.02.2008.


Fig.1. The Float_Pivot_Digit indicator

Fig.1. The Float_Pivot_Digit indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23217

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