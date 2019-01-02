Day Trading PAMXA

Idea by PAMXA

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn

The strategy is based on signals generated by two indicators calculated on different timeframes: iAO (Awesome Oscillator, AO) on the D1 TF and iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator, Stoh) on H1.

The signal is formed in two steps. Example of a BUY signal:

Step one. On the higher timeframe, wait for the iAO to cross "0.0" on the bar #1

Step two. Start searching for a moment when iStochastic on the bar #1 at a lower TF falls below the specified level of "-20.0"







