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Day Trading PAMXA - expert for MetaTrader 5

PAMXA | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
9309
Rating:
(20)
Published:
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Idea by PAMXA

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn

The strategy is based on signals generated by two indicators calculated on different timeframes: iAO (Awesome Oscillator, AO) on the D1 TF and iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator, Stoh) on H1.

The signal is formed in two steps. Example of a BUY signal:

  • Step one. On the higher timeframe, wait for the iAO to cross "0.0" on the bar #1
  • Step two. Start searching for a moment when iStochastic on the bar #1 at a lower TF falls below the specified level of "-20.0"

Day Trading PAMXA


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23201

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