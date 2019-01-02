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Day Trading PAMXA - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Idea by PAMXA
mq5 code author - barabashkakvn
The strategy is based on signals generated by two indicators calculated on different timeframes: iAO (Awesome Oscillator, AO) on the D1 TF and iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator, Stoh) on H1.
The signal is formed in two steps. Example of a BUY signal:
- Step one. On the higher timeframe, wait for the iAO to cross "0.0" on the bar #1
- Step two. Start searching for a moment when iStochastic on the bar #1 at a lower TF falls below the specified level of "-20.0"
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23201
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