jMaster RSI

Idea by jirimac

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn

The Expert Advisor is based on the RSI Custom Smoothing indicator. Regression is calculated before a signal is generated.

The EA can apply one of the following three trailing types:

... by Pips Mode - regular trailing stop

... by Highest/Lowest of Range of Bars - Stop Loss is calculated as the highest/lowest of all values within N bars

... by High/Low of Bar x - Stop Loss is calculated as the highest/lowest price of the Nth bar

Similarly, you can choose between three Stop Loss and Take Profit options:

... by Pips Mode - regular Stop Loss and Take Profit

... by Highest/Lowest of Range of Bars - Stop Loss and Take Profit calculated as the highest/lowest of all values within N bars

... by High/Low of Bar x - Stop Loss and Take Profit calculated as the highest/lowest price of the Nth bar



