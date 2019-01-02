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jMaster RSI - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Idea by jirimac
mq5 code author - barabashkakvn
The Expert Advisor is based on the RSI Custom Smoothing indicator. Regression is calculated before a signal is generated.
The EA can apply one of the following three trailing types:
- ... by Pips Mode - regular trailing stop
- ... by Highest/Lowest of Range of Bars - Stop Loss is calculated as the highest/lowest of all values within N bars
- ... by High/Low of Bar x - Stop Loss is calculated as the highest/lowest price of the Nth bar
Similarly, you can choose between three Stop Loss and Take Profit options:
- ... by Pips Mode - regular Stop Loss and Take Profit
- ... by Highest/Lowest of Range of Bars - Stop Loss and Take Profit calculated as the highest/lowest of all values within N bars
- ... by High/Low of Bar x - Stop Loss and Take Profit calculated as the highest/lowest price of the Nth bar
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23199
The Fib_SR indicator with two additional support and resistance zones.Fib_SR
The indicator shows possible resistance and support zones in the form of colored rectangles
The strategy is based on two indicators calculated on two timeframes: iAO (Awesome Oscillator, AO) on the D1 TF and iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator, Stoh) on H1.Exp_ColorMETRO_MMRec_Duplex
Two identical trading systems (for long and short deals) based on the ColorMETRO indicator signals that can be configured in different ways within a single EA with an ability to change the volume of a forthcoming trade depending on the results of the previous trades for this trading system.