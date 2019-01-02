CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

jMaster RSI - expert for MetaTrader 5

jirimac | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
5949
Rating:
(14)
Published:
jMaster RSI.mq5 (105.85 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
RSI Custom Smoothing.mq5 (10.41 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Idea by jirimac

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn

The Expert Advisor is based on the RSI Custom Smoothing indicator. Regression is calculated before a signal is generated.

jMaster RSI

The EA can apply one of the following three trailing types:

  • ... by Pips Mode - regular trailing stop
  • ... by Highest/Lowest of Range of Bars - Stop Loss is calculated as the highest/lowest of all values within N bars
  • ... by High/Low of Bar x - Stop Loss is calculated as the highest/lowest price of the Nth bar

Similarly, you can choose between three Stop Loss and Take Profit options:

  • ... by Pips Mode - regular Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • ... by Highest/Lowest of Range of Bars - Stop Loss and Take Profit calculated as the highest/lowest of all values within N bars
  • ... by High/Low of Bar x - Stop Loss and Take Profit calculated as the highest/lowest price of the Nth bar


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23199

Fib_SR_6 Fib_SR_6

The Fib_SR indicator with two additional support and resistance zones.

Fib_SR Fib_SR

The indicator shows possible resistance and support zones in the form of colored rectangles

Day Trading PAMXA Day Trading PAMXA

The strategy is based on two indicators calculated on two timeframes: iAO (Awesome Oscillator, AO) on the D1 TF and iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator, Stoh) on H1.

Exp_ColorMETRO_MMRec_Duplex Exp_ColorMETRO_MMRec_Duplex

Two identical trading systems (for long and short deals) based on the ColorMETRO indicator signals that can be configured in different ways within a single EA with an ability to change the volume of a forthcoming trade depending on the results of the previous trades for this trading system.