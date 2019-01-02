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Indicators

Super_Signals_Channel_V2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Original author:

Nick Bilak

A redrawing Super_Signals_Channel indicator

Fig.1. The Super_Signals_Channel_V2 indicator

Fig.1. The Super_Signals_Channel_V2 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23173

Super_Signals_Channel Super_Signals_Channel

A redrawing channel, which looks into the future by a certain amount of bars specified in the appropriate input parameter

X2MA_2HTF X2MA_2HTF

Two X2MA moving averages from different timeframes, drawn in a single window as a color cloud colored according to the trend direction

Super_Signals_Channel_V3 Super_Signals_Channel_V3

The Super_Signals_Channel_V3 indicator with a colored filling of the channel and a middle line

Dolly_Graphics_v11-GMTShift Dolly_Graphics_v11-GMTShift

An indicator of support and resistance channels.