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Super_Signals_Channel_V2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Original author:
Nick Bilak
A redrawing Super_Signals_Channel indicator
Fig.1. The Super_Signals_Channel_V2 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23173
Super_Signals_Channel
A redrawing channel, which looks into the future by a certain amount of bars specified in the appropriate input parameterX2MA_2HTF
Two X2MA moving averages from different timeframes, drawn in a single window as a color cloud colored according to the trend direction
Super_Signals_Channel_V3
The Super_Signals_Channel_V3 indicator with a colored filling of the channel and a middle lineDolly_Graphics_v11-GMTShift
An indicator of support and resistance channels.