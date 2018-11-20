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ColorRSI_X20_Cloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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ColorRSI_X20 indicator featuring background filling in overbought/oversold areas. Filling size and position are adjustable by inputs
input uint HighLevelM=80; // maximum overbought level input uint HighLevel=60; // overbought level input uint MidLevel=50; // middle level input uint LowLevel=40; // oversold level input uint LowLevelM=20; // minimum overbought level
When launching the indicator, you can change the style and color of only the first indicator line coming second in the indicator inputs color tab, while the remaining lines will have a similar look.
Fig. 1. ColorRSI_X20_Cloud indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23014
Pendulum. Constant opening of positions.BADX
The Expert Advisor applies iADX (Average Directional Movement Index, ADX) and iBands (Bollinger Bands, BB) indicators
XColorFisher_org_v1_X20 indicator featuring background filling in overbought/oversold areasColorXFisher_org_v1_X20
XFisher_org_v1_X20 indicator is able to color each line depending on its position relative to overbought and oversold areas