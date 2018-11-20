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Pendulum - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
5272
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Pendulum.mq5 (35.63 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Author of the idea - Viktor

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn

Pendulum system-based EA. Always no more than three positions.




Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23027

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