ColorXFisher_org_v1_X20 indicator featuring background filling in overbought/oversold areas. Filling size and position are adjustable by inputs

input double HighLevelM=+ 2.30001 ; input double HighLevel=+ 1.0001 ; input double MidLevel= 0.0 ; input double LowLevel=- 1.0001 ; input double LowLevelM=- 2.3001 ;

When launching the indicator, you can change the style and color of only the first indicator line coming second in the indicator inputs color tab, while the remaining lines will have a similar look.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled XFisher_org_v1.ex5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.







Fig. 1. ColorXFisher_org_v1_X20_Cloud indicator