XFisher_org_v1_X20 indicator is able to color each line depending on its position relative to overbought and oversold areas. When launching the indicator, you can change the style and color of only the first indicator line, while the remaining lines will have a similar look.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled XFisher_org_v1.ex5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.







Fig. 1. ColorXFisher_org_v1_X20 indicator