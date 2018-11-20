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Indicators

ColorRSI_X20 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Published:
ColorRSI_X20.mq5 (17.54 KB) view
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RSI_X20 indicator is able to color each line depending on its position relative to overbought and oversold areas. When launching the indicator, you can change the style and color of only the first indicator line, while the remaining lines will have a similar look.

Fig. 1. ColorRSI_X20 indicator

Fig. 1. ColorRSI_X20 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23011

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