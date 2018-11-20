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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ColorRSI_X20 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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RSI_X20 indicator is able to color each line depending on its position relative to overbought and oversold areas. When launching the indicator, you can change the style and color of only the first indicator line, while the remaining lines will have a similar look.
Fig. 1. ColorRSI_X20 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23011
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