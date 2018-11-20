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BADX - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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- Published:
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The author of the idea - Andrey Kornishkin
mq5 code author - barabashkakvn
The EA opens only one position at a time, therefore it is able to work both on hedging and netting accounts. The EA only operates when a new bar appears. The robot focuses on iADX (Average Directional Movement Index, ADX) and iBands (Bollinger Bands, BB) indicators. In case of slippage, it tries to resend a trading order on the same bar.
Test without optimization, standard parameters on EURUSD M30:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23029
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