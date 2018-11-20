The author of the idea - Andrey Kornishkin

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn

The EA opens only one position at a time, therefore it is able to work both on hedging and netting accounts. The EA only operates when a new bar appears. The robot focuses on iADX (Average Directional Movement Index, ADX) and iBands (Bollinger Bands, BB) indicators. In case of slippage, it tries to resend a trading order on the same bar.

Test without optimization, standard parameters on EURUSD M30:



