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BADX - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
6189
Rating:
(27)
Published:
BADX.mq5 (52.24 KB) view
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The author of the idea - Andrey Kornishkin

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn

The EA opens only one position at a time, therefore it is able to work both on hedging and netting accounts. The EA only operates when a new bar appears. The robot focuses on iADX (Average Directional Movement Index, ADX) and iBands (Bollinger Bands, BB) indicators. In case of slippage, it tries to resend a trading order on the same bar.

Test without optimization, standard parameters on EURUSD M30:


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23029

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