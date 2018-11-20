Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Wick_Length - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 8645
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Wick length indicator displays the candle wick length in points in a separate chart window.
It has one configurable parameter:
- Method - display method
- Separated - separate
- Separated Opposite Only - separated, opposite wicks only
- Cumulative
- Difference
Display methods:
- Separated display method:
Wick length is displayed "as is":
Upper wick - upper wick length,
Lower wick - lower wick length
- Separated, opposite wicks only:
- If the candle is bullish:
Upper wick = 0
Lower wick = lower wick length
- If the candle is bearish:
Upper wick = upper wick length
Lower wick = 0
- If the candle is bullish:
- Cumulative:
The 'Upper wick' buffer is named "Wick cumulative" and displays the sum of the upper and lower candle wick
The 'Lower wick' buffer is not displayed
- Difference:
The 'Upper wick' buffer is named "Wick difference" and displays the difference between the candle's upper and lower candle
The 'Lower wick' buffer is not displayed
Fig. 1. Wick length, Method = Separated
Fig. 2. Wick length, Method = Separated Opposite Only
Fig. 3. Wick length, Method = Cumulative
Fig. 4. Wick length, Method = Difference
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23008
Time_Bar_Custom_Weekly
The indicator plots one vertical line per day in a specified moment of time once per weekColorXFisher_org_v1_X20
XFisher_org_v1_X20 indicator is able to color each line depending on its position relative to overbought and oversold areas
Vortex_Trend
Vortex Trend indicatorSince_Last_Fractal
Since last fractal indicator