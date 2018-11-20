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Tengri - expert for MetaTrader 5

Martingeil1 | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
6626
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Tengri.mq5 (68.43 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
Silence.mq5 (14.19 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Author of the idea - Martingeil1

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn

NOTE: The EA can be used only on hedging accounts!

The EA applies OHLC analysis, standard iMA (Moving Average, MA) and iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) indicators, as well as Silence custom indicator.

Martingale is applied. The system is based on improved Ilan versions.

Tengri



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22985

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Brief description

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