Author of the idea - Martingeil1

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn

NOTE: The EA can be used only on hedging accounts!

The EA applies OHLC analysis, standard iMA (Moving Average, MA) and iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) indicators, as well as Silence custom indicator.

Martingale is applied. The system is based on improved Ilan versions.











