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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Tengri - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 6626
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author of the idea - Martingeil1
mq5 code author - barabashkakvn
NOTE: The EA can be used only on hedging accounts!
The EA applies OHLC analysis, standard iMA (Moving Average, MA) and iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) indicators, as well as Silence custom indicator.
Martingale is applied. The system is based on improved Ilan versions.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22985
RSI_X20
Twenty RSI indicators in a single window.Consensus_of_Five
Consensus of Five indicator