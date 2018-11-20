CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

WAVE_PM - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
7257
Rating:
(14)
Published:
WAVE_PM.mq5 (16.59 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Whistler's Active Volatility Energy - Price Mass indicator. The indicator was described in the book "Volatility illuminated" by Mark Whistler.

The indicator has twelve input parameters:

  • Fast bands period - fast line calculation period
  • Fast bands shift - fast line shift
  • Fast bands deviation - fast line deviation
  • Slow bands period - slow line calculation period
  • Slow bands shift - slow line shift
  • Slow bands deviation - slow line deviation
  • Chars - fast and slow oscillators calculation period
  • Extreme top level - extreme upper level value
  • Top level - upper level value
  • Central level - central level value
  • Bottom level - lower level value
  • Extreme bottom level - extreme lower level value

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22988

MMI MMI

MMI indicator

Since_Last_Fractal Since_Last_Fractal

Since last fractal indicator

Tengri Tengri

The Expert Advisor applies iMA (Moving Average, MA), iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) and Silence indicators. Martingale.

RSI_X20 RSI_X20

Twenty RSI indicators in a single window.