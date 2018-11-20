Whistler's Active Volatility Energy - Price Mass indicator. The indicator was described in the book "Volatility illuminated" by Mark Whistler.



The indicator has twelve input parameters:

Fast bands period - fast line calculation period

- fast line calculation period Fast bands shift - fast line shift

- fast line shift Fast bands deviation - fast line deviation

- fast line deviation Slow bands period - slow line calculation period

- slow line calculation period Slow bands shift - slow line shift

- slow line shift Slow bands deviation - slow line deviation

- slow line deviation Chars - fast and slow oscillators calculation period

- fast and slow oscillators calculation period Extreme top level - extreme upper level value

- extreme upper level value Top level - upper level value

- upper level value Central level - central level value

- central level value Bottom level - lower level value

- lower level value Extreme bottom level - extreme lower level value

