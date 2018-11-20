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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
WAVE_PM - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Whistler's Active Volatility Energy - Price Mass indicator. The indicator was described in the book "Volatility illuminated" by Mark Whistler.
The indicator has twelve input parameters:
- Fast bands period - fast line calculation period
- Fast bands shift - fast line shift
- Fast bands deviation - fast line deviation
- Slow bands period - slow line calculation period
- Slow bands shift - slow line shift
- Slow bands deviation - slow line deviation
- Chars - fast and slow oscillators calculation period
- Extreme top level - extreme upper level value
- Top level - upper level value
- Central level - central level value
- Bottom level - lower level value
- Extreme bottom level - extreme lower level value
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22988
MMI
MMI indicatorSince_Last_Fractal
Since last fractal indicator