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Indicators

RSI_X20 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Published:
RSI_X20.mq5 (14.19 KB) view
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Real author:

Ivan Kornilov

Twenty RSI indicators in a single window.

//+-----------------------------------+
//| Indicator inputs                  |
//+-----------------------------------+
input uint StartRSIPeriod=5;                          // initial period
input uint  step = 1;                                 // period step
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   RSIPrice=PRICE_CLOSE;      // price


Fig. 1. RSI_X20 indicator

Fig. 1. RSI_X20 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22984

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