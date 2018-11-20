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RSI_X20 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
Ivan Kornilov
Twenty RSI indicators in a single window.
//+-----------------------------------+ //| Indicator inputs | //+-----------------------------------+ input uint StartRSIPeriod=5; // initial period input uint step = 1; // period step input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE RSIPrice=PRICE_CLOSE; // price
Fig. 1. RSI_X20 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22984
Tengri
The Expert Advisor applies iMA (Moving Average, MA), iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) and Silence indicators. Martingale.WAVE_PM
Brief description
Consensus_of_Five
Consensus of Five indicatorTime_Bar_Custom
The indicator plots one vertical line per day in a specified moment of time