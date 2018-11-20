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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MMI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Market Meanness Index indicator is a business activity index. It displays the market state - trend or random (chaotic).
The indicator has three input parameters:
- Period - calculation period
- Random boundings - level, above which the market has no any obvious trend and is quite chaotic
- Trend - level, below which the market is subject to trends
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23003
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