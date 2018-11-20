CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

MMI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
7537
Rating:
(14)
Published:
MMI.mq5 (8.76 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Market Meanness Index indicator is a business activity index. It displays the market state - trend or random (chaotic).

The indicator has three input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Random boundings - level, above which the market has no any obvious trend and is quite chaotic
  • Trend - level, below which the market is subject to trends




Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23003

Since_Last_Fractal Since_Last_Fractal

Since last fractal indicator

Vortex_Trend Vortex_Trend

Vortex Trend indicator

WAVE_PM WAVE_PM

Brief description

Tengri Tengri

The Expert Advisor applies iMA (Moving Average, MA), iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) and Silence indicators. Martingale.