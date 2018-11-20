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Indicators

Consensus_of_Five - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Consensus of Five signal indicator. The indicator is based on the readings of five indicators: ADX, DMI, CCI, MACD and Stochastic.

DMI, CCI, MACD and Stochastic indicator directions (or only of some of them) should match for generating a direction signal, while the value of ADX indicator is used as a trend filter (either a trend is present or not) and affects simultaneously all four indicators DMI, CCI, MACD and Stochastic (or only some of them). If indicators display direction, while ADX is located in a non-trend area, direction signals are not generated.

The indicator has twenty-one input parameters:

  • Use ADX as trend filter - use ADX as a trend filter (Yes/No)
  • Use DMI - use DMI (Yes/No)
  • Use CCI - use CCI (Yes/No)
  • Use MACD - use MACD (Yes/No)
  • Use Stochastic - use Stochastic (Yes/No)
  • ADX period - ADX calculation period
  • ADX entry level - ADX position entry level
  • ADX exit level - ADX position exit level
  • DMI period - DMI calculation period
  • CCI period - CCI calculation period
  • CCI Buy level - CCI Buy position entry level
  • CCI Sell level - CCI Sell position entry level
  • MACD fast EMA period - fast EMA MACD calculation period
  • MACD slow EMA period - slow EMA MACD calculation period
  • MACD Buy level - MACD Buy position entry level
  • MACD Sell level - MACD Sell position entry level
  • Stochastic %K period - K Stochastic line calculation period
  • Stochastic %D period - D Stochastic line calculation period
  • Stochastic slowing - Stochastic slowing period
  • Stochastic overbought - Stochastic overbought level
  • Stochastic oversold - Stochastic oversold level

MACD signal line calculation period is 1, Stochastic price field is Low/High

Fig. 1. All indicators + ADX filter


Fig. 2. All indicators without ADX filter


Fig. 3. CCI + MACD + Stochastic without ADX filter


Fig. 4. MACD + Stochastic without ADX filter


Fig. 5. DMI with ADX filter


Fig. 6. DMI without ADX filter


Fig. 7. CCI without ADX filter


Fig. 8. MACD without ADX filter


Fig. 9. Stochactic without ADX filter



Fig. 10. Stochactic without ADX filter + Stochastic oscillator


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22983

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