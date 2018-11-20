Consensus of Five signal indicator. The indicator is based on the readings of five indicators: ADX, DMI, CCI, MACD and Stochastic.

DMI, CCI, MACD and Stochastic indicator directions (or only of some of them) should match for generating a direction signal, while the value of ADX indicator is used as a trend filter (either a trend is present or not) and affects simultaneously all four indicators DMI, CCI, MACD and Stochastic (or only some of them). If indicators display direction, while ADX is located in a non-trend area, direction signals are not generated.



The indicator has twenty-one input parameters:

Use ADX as trend filter - use ADX as a trend filter (Yes/No)

- use ADX as a trend filter (Yes/No) Use DMI - use DMI (Yes/No)

- use DMI (Yes/No) Use CCI - use CCI (Yes/No)

- use CCI (Yes/No) Use MACD - use MACD (Yes/No)

- use MACD (Yes/No) Use Stochastic - use Stochastic (Yes/No)

- use Stochastic (Yes/No) ADX period - ADX calculation period

- ADX calculation period ADX entry level - ADX position entry level

- ADX position entry level ADX exit level - ADX position exit level

- ADX position exit level DMI period - DMI calculation period

- DMI calculation period CCI period - CCI calculation period

- CCI calculation period CCI Buy level - CCI Buy position entry level

- CCI Buy position entry level CCI Sell level - CCI Sell position entry level

- CCI Sell position entry level MACD fast EMA period - fast EMA MACD calculation period



- fast EMA MACD calculation period MACD slow EMA period - slow EMA MACD calculation period



- slow EMA MACD calculation period MACD Buy level - MACD Buy position entry level

- MACD Buy position entry level MACD Sell level - MACD Sell position entry level

- MACD Sell position entry level Stochastic %K period - K Stochastic line calculation period

- K Stochastic line calculation period Stochastic %D period - D Stochastic line calculation period

- D Stochastic line calculation period Stochastic slowing - Stochastic slowing period

- Stochastic slowing period Stochastic overbought - Stochastic overbought level

- Stochastic overbought level Stochastic oversold - Stochastic oversold level