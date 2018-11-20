Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Consensus_of_Five - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 12110
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Consensus of Five signal indicator. The indicator is based on the readings of five indicators: ADX, DMI, CCI, MACD and Stochastic.
DMI, CCI, MACD and Stochastic indicator directions (or only of some of them) should match for generating a direction signal, while the value of ADX indicator is used as a trend filter (either a trend is present or not) and affects simultaneously all four indicators DMI, CCI, MACD and Stochastic (or only some of them). If indicators display direction, while ADX is located in a non-trend area, direction signals are not generated.
The indicator has twenty-one input parameters:
- Use ADX as trend filter - use ADX as a trend filter (Yes/No)
- Use DMI - use DMI (Yes/No)
- Use CCI - use CCI (Yes/No)
- Use MACD - use MACD (Yes/No)
- Use Stochastic - use Stochastic (Yes/No)
- ADX period - ADX calculation period
- ADX entry level - ADX position entry level
- ADX exit level - ADX position exit level
- DMI period - DMI calculation period
- CCI period - CCI calculation period
- CCI Buy level - CCI Buy position entry level
- CCI Sell level - CCI Sell position entry level
- MACD fast EMA period - fast EMA MACD calculation period
- MACD slow EMA period - slow EMA MACD calculation period
- MACD Buy level - MACD Buy position entry level
- MACD Sell level - MACD Sell position entry level
- Stochastic %K period - K Stochastic line calculation period
- Stochastic %D period - D Stochastic line calculation period
- Stochastic slowing - Stochastic slowing period
- Stochastic overbought - Stochastic overbought level
- Stochastic oversold - Stochastic oversold level
MACD signal line calculation period is 1, Stochastic price field is Low/High
Fig. 1. All indicators + ADX filter
Fig. 2. All indicators without ADX filter
Fig. 3. CCI + MACD + Stochastic without ADX filter
Fig. 4. MACD + Stochastic without ADX filter
Fig. 5. DMI with ADX filter
Fig. 6. DMI without ADX filter
Fig. 7. CCI without ADX filter
Fig. 8. MACD without ADX filter
Fig. 9. Stochactic without ADX filter
Fig. 10. Stochactic without ADX filter + Stochastic oscillator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22983
Twenty RSI indicators in a single window.Tengri
The Expert Advisor applies iMA (Moving Average, MA), iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) and Silence indicators. Martingale.
The indicator plots one vertical line per day in a specified moment of timeTime_Candle_Custom
The indicator paints a candle in color corresponding to its direction once per day at a specified time