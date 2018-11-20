Trend-following Slope Direction Line / Moving Average confirmation bars signal indicator is an equivalent of Slope Direction Line / Moving Average confirmation candles indicator. It compares direction of two moving averages: Moving Average and Slope Direction Line and displays colored signal pointers in a separate window. Their colors correspond to the match/mismatch of Slope Direction Line and Moving Average lines direction.

It has six input parameters:

MA period - Moving Average calculation period

- Moving Average calculation period MA method - Moving Average calculation method

- Moving Average calculation method MA applied price - Moving Average calculation price

- Moving Average calculation price SDL period - Slope Direction Line calculation period

- Slope Direction Line calculation period SDL method - Slope Direction Line calculation method

SDL applied price - Slope Direction Line calculation price

If Moving Average and Slope Direction Line are directed upwards:

the green signal pointer is set

If Moving Average and Slope Direction Line are directed downwards:

the red signal pointer is set In any other case, the gray signal pointer is placed.

Slope Direction Line indicator is not required - it is calculated by the indicator independently.

Fig. 1. Slope Direction Line / Moving Average confirmation bars





Fig. 2. Slope Direction Line / Moving Average confirmation bars + Slope Direction Line / Moving Average confirmation candles





