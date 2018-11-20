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Indicators

Slope_Direction_Line_Bar - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Trend-following Slope Direction Line / Moving Average confirmation bars signal indicator is an equivalent of Slope Direction Line / Moving Average confirmation candles indicator. It compares direction of two moving averages: Moving Average and Slope Direction Line and displays colored signal pointers in a separate window. Their colors correspond to the match/mismatch of Slope Direction Line and Moving Average lines direction.

It has six input parameters:

  • MA period - Moving Average calculation period
  • MA method - Moving Average calculation method
  • MA applied price - Moving Average calculation price
  • SDL period - Slope Direction Line calculation period
  • SDL method - Slope Direction Line calculation method
  • SDL applied price - Slope Direction Line calculation price
  • If Moving Average and Slope Direction Line are directed upwards:
    • the green signal pointer is set
  • If Moving Average and Slope Direction Line are directed downwards:
    • the red signal pointer is set
  • In any other case, the gray signal pointer is placed.

Slope Direction Line indicator is not required - it is calculated by the indicator independently.

Fig. 1. Slope Direction Line / Moving Average  confirmation bars


Fig. 2. Slope Direction Line / Moving Average  confirmation bars + Slope Direction Line / Moving Average confirmation candles


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22946

VGridLine_Custom VGridLine_Custom

The indicator plots one vertical line per day in a specified moment of time

ColorRSI_X20 ColorRSI_X20

RSI_X20 indicator is able to color each line depending on its position relative to overbought and oversold areas

Slope_MA_Confirmation Slope_MA_Confirmation

Slope Direction Line / Moving Average confirmation candles indicator

Moving Average applied price Moving Average applied price

Now you can test the indicator and select the price type from the ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE enumeration