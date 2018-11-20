Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
VGridLine_Custom - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7950
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator plots one vertical line per day in a specified moment of time.
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input string LinesSirname="VLine_Grid_Custom_"; //line name input HOURS LineHours=ENUM_HOUR_0; //Line setting line (hour) input MINUTS LineMinuts=ENUM_MINUT_0; //Line setting line (minute) input color Line_Color=clrMagenta; //line color input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Line_Style=STYLE_DASHDOTDOT; //line display style input ENUM_WIDTH Line_Width=w_1; //line width input bool SetBackground=true; //line background display input uint LinesTotal=10; //number of lines in history input uint FutureTotal=1; //number of lines in future empty history
If several instances of the indicator with different parameters should be used for the chart layout, the LinesSirname parameter should be different for each indicator.
Fig. 1. VGridLine_Custom indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22962
ColorRSI_X20
RSI_X20 indicator is able to color each line depending on its position relative to overbought and oversold areasWyattsPivots
The indicator plots support/resistance levels and areas
Slope_Direction_Line_Bar
Slope Direction Line / Moving Average confirmation bars indicatorSlope_MA_Confirmation
Slope Direction Line / Moving Average confirmation candles indicator