The indicator plots one vertical line per day in a specified moment of time.

input string LinesSirname= "VLine_Grid_Custom_" ; input HOURS LineHours=ENUM_HOUR_0; input MINUTS LineMinuts=ENUM_MINUT_0; input color Line_Color= clrMagenta ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Line_Style= STYLE_DASHDOTDOT ; input ENUM_WIDTH Line_Width=w_1; input bool SetBackground= true ; input uint LinesTotal= 10 ; input uint FutureTotal= 1 ;

If several instances of the indicator with different parameters should be used for the chart layout, the LinesSirname parameter should be different for each indicator.





Fig. 1. VGridLine_Custom indicator





