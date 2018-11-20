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Moving Average applied price - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Why was there a need to improve the standard indicator? I wanted to test Moving Average indicator ([data folder]Indicators\Examples\Custom Moving Average.mq5) in the tetser, since this gives an idea of the connection between bars formation and the indicator. But as it turned out, you cannot select a price type from the ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE enumeration for the standard Moving Average during a test.
Therefore, the Type of price parameter has been added. Now, it is possible to set a price type when testing for Moving Average:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22940
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