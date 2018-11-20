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Indicators

Moving Average applied price - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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Why was there a need to improve the standard indicator? I wanted to test Moving Average indicator ([data folder]Indicators\Examples\Custom Moving Average.mq5) in the tetser, since this gives an idea of the connection between bars formation and the indicator. But as it turned out, you cannot select a price type from the ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE enumeration for the standard Moving Average during a test.

Therefore, the Type of price parameter has been added. Now, it is possible to set a price type when testing for Moving Average:


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22940

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