Why was there a need to improve the standard indicator? I wanted to test Moving Average indicator ([data folder]Indicators\Examples\Custom Moving Average.mq5) in the tetser, since this gives an idea of the connection between bars formation and the indicator. But as it turned out, you cannot select a price type from the ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE enumeration for the standard Moving Average during a test.

Therefore, the Type of price parameter has been added. Now, it is possible to set a price type when testing for Moving Average:



