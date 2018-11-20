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Indicators

Slope_MA_Confirmation - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Trend indicator. The indicator displays the lines and compares direction of two moving averages: Moving Average and Slope Direction Line. If the indicator lines coincide, the price chart displays colored candles.

It has six input parameters:

  • MA period - Moving Average calculation period
  • MA method - Moving Average calculation method
  • MA applied price - Moving Average calculation price
  • SDL period - Slope Direction Line calculation period
  • SDL method - Slope Direction Line calculation method
  • SDL applied price - Slope Direction Line calculation price
  • If Moving Average and Slope Direction Line are directed upwards:
    • If the candle is bullish, it is colored in green.
    • If the candle is bearish, it is colored in light-green
  • If Moving Average and Slope Direction Line are directed downwards:
    • If the candle is bearish, it is colored in red.
    • If the candle is bullish, it is colored in light-red
  • In any other case, colored candles are not drawn.

Slope Direction Line indicator is not required - it is calculated by the indicator independently.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22945

Slope_Direction_Line_Bar Slope_Direction_Line_Bar

Slope Direction Line / Moving Average confirmation bars indicator

VGridLine_Custom VGridLine_Custom

The indicator plots one vertical line per day in a specified moment of time

Moving Average applied price Moving Average applied price

Now you can test the indicator and select the price type from the ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE enumeration

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Mean Indicator indicator