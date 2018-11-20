Trend indicator. The indicator displays the lines and compares direction of two moving averages: Moving Average and Slope Direction Line. If the indicator lines coincide, the price chart displays colored candles.

It has six input parameters:

MA period - Moving Average calculation period

- Moving Average calculation period MA method - Moving Average calculation method

- Moving Average calculation method MA applied price - Moving Average calculation price

- Moving Average calculation price SDL period - Slope Direction Line calculation period

- Slope Direction Line calculation period SDL method - Slope Direction Line calculation method

SDL applied price - Slope Direction Line calculation price

If Moving Average and Slope Direction Line are directed upwards:

If the candle is bullish, it is colored in green.



If the candle is bearish, it is colored in light-green If Moving Average and Slope Direction Line are directed downwards:

If the candle is bearish, it is colored in red.



If the candle is bullish, it is colored in light-red In any other case, colored candles are not drawn.



Slope Direction Line indicator is not required - it is calculated by the indicator independently.





