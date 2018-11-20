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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Slope_MA_Confirmation - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Trend indicator. The indicator displays the lines and compares direction of two moving averages: Moving Average and Slope Direction Line. If the indicator lines coincide, the price chart displays colored candles.
It has six input parameters:
- MA period - Moving Average calculation period
- MA method - Moving Average calculation method
- MA applied price - Moving Average calculation price
- SDL period - Slope Direction Line calculation period
- SDL method - Slope Direction Line calculation method
- SDL applied price - Slope Direction Line calculation price
- If Moving Average and Slope Direction Line are directed upwards:
- If the candle is bullish, it is colored in green.
- If the candle is bearish, it is colored in light-green
- If Moving Average and Slope Direction Line are directed downwards:
- If the candle is bearish, it is colored in red.
- If the candle is bullish, it is colored in light-red
- In any other case, colored candles are not drawn.
Slope Direction Line indicator is not required - it is calculated by the indicator independently.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22945
Slope_Direction_Line_Bar
Slope Direction Line / Moving Average confirmation bars indicatorVGridLine_Custom
The indicator plots one vertical line per day in a specified moment of time
Moving Average applied price
Now you can test the indicator and select the price type from the ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE enumerationMean_Indicator
Mean Indicator indicator