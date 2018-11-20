GlamTrader

The author of the idea - Scriptor

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn

The Expert Advisor uses iMA (Moving Average, MA), iAO (Awesome Oscillator, AO) and custom Laguerre indicators. Stop loss and take profit can be set separately for BUY and SELL positions.

The EA opens only one position at a time, therefore it is able to work both on hedging and netting accounts.

Trading signals:

Trailing is applied to positions - trailing parameters (Trailing Stop and Trailing Step) are similar both for BUY and SELL positions.