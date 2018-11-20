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GlamTrader - expert for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
5496
Rating:
(16)
Published:
GlamTrader.mq5 (48.54 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
laguerre.mq5 (5.31 KB) view
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The author of the idea - Scriptor

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn

The Expert Advisor uses iMA (Moving Average, MA), iAO (Awesome Oscillator, AO) and custom Laguerre indicators. Stop loss and take profit can be set separately for BUY and SELL positions.

The EA opens only one position at a time, therefore it is able to work both on hedging and netting accounts.

Trading signals:

GlamTrader

Trailing is applied to positions - trailing parameters (Trailing Stop and Trailing Step) are similar both for BUY and SELL positions.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22906

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