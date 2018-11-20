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Indicators

Gaps OHLC - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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Gaps OHLC.mq5 (6.17 KB) view
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The indicator shows the gap size on the histogram. The gap is a rift between the current bar's Open price and Low/High of the previous bar.

The tool is most efficient for symbols not traded round the clock, for example, stocks.

Gaps OHLC

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22902

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