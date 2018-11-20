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Gaps OHLC - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator shows the gap size on the histogram. The gap is a rift between the current bar's Open price and Low/High of the previous bar.
The tool is most efficient for symbols not traded round the clock, for example, stocks.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22902
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