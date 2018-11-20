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Indicators

XFisher_org_v2_Candle_Alerts - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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4933
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
XFisher_org_v2_Candle_Alerts.mq5 (35.26 KB) view
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XFisher_org_v2_Candle indicator provides alerts, sends email and push notifications at the incoming trading signals. Possible signal options:

  • Zero breakthrough by the candle;
  • Changing candle movement direction;
  • Overbought or oversold levels breakthrough;
  • Exiting overbought or oversold areas.

Input parameters for activating signals:

input uint NumberofBar=1;          // Bar number for the signal activation
input bool SoundON=true;           // Enable alerts
input uint NumberofAlerts=2;       // Number of alerts
input bool EMailON=false;          // Enable mailing the signal
input bool PushON=false;           // Enable sending the signal to mobile devices

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".


Fig. 1. XFisher_org_v2_Candle_Alerts indicator Changing the histogram movement direction

Fig. 1. XFisher_org_v2_Candle_Alerts indicator. Changing the histogram movement direction



Fig. 2. XFisher_org_v2_Candle_Alerts. Activating an alert

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22905

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